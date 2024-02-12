The two hostages rescued this Monday by Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, the Argentine-Israelis Fernando Simón Marman, 61, and Norberto Luis Har, 70, They are in good health, in “stable condition,” reported the Sheba hospital where they were treated after their release.

“I am very happy to announce that tonight the two freed hostages landed here, at the Sheba medical center, the largest hospital in Israel, where they were received in the emergency room and our staff performed initial examinations,” reported Dr. Arnon Afek. , hospital director.

“They are in stable condition and are being treated.”He added about the two hostages, who are brothers-in-law between them, emigrated to Israel from Argentina when they were young, and were kidnapped together on October 7, in the Nir Yitzhak kibbutz, near the Strip.

It's a statement, The families of both hostages said they were “very excited” for their return after 129 days in captivity.but they asked for their privacy and time for both of them to adapt to their new reality.

The rescued Argentine-Israeli hostage Fernando Simon Marman.

Fernando Simón Marman and Norberto Luis Har were taken hostage along with Clara Marman, 62 years old, Fernando's sister and Norberto's partner; in addition to his sister, Gabriela Leimberg, 59, and her daughter, Mia Leimberg, 17.

Both the Leimbergs and Clara Marman were released on November 28 as part of a temporary one-week ceasefire agreement.negotiated by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel, a week of truce that allowed the exchange of 105 hostages for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Mia Leimberg garnered media attention when she was released along with her dog Bella, who accompanied her during her kidnapping and captivity in the Gaza Strip.

“Fernando and Luis, welcome back home and a warm hug to the families. I strengthen and congratulate the soldiers and commanders of the Israeli security forces for the heroic operation in Rafah. We will continue to do everything possible until the return of all kidnapped from the captivity of the murderous terrorist organization,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

This is the second successful hostage rescue achieved by Israelafter capturing soldier Ori Megidish alive at the end of October, when the ground operation in the Gaza Strip began.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also congratulated the forces on the nighttime operation in Rafah, invoking the words of medieval Jewish scholar Maimonides: “There is no greater mitzvah than the redemption of captives.”

“I salute everyone who brought Fernando and Luis home in a daring rescue operation. “We will continue to act by all means to return all hostages to their homes,” Herzog added.

In addition to the three hostages rescued alive – two today – and eleven bodies of kidnapped people who died in captivity, 110 have been released by Hamas, 105 of them as part of the only truce agreement reached in November.

There are 130 hostages kidnapped on October 7 left inside the Strip, of which it is estimated that around thirty are dead; in addition to four captives that Hamas had held for years in the enclave, which included two dead soldiers.

The Argentine president, Javier Milei, thanked the Israeli Armed Forces for the release of the two Argentine hostages.

In a message from the Office of President Milei, on the social network

The Office of the President thanks the Israeli Defense Forces, the Shabak and the Israeli Police for having successfully completed the rescue of the Argentines Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), who had been kidnapped since last October 7 for the group… — Office of the President (@OPRArgentina) February 12, 2024

The note adds that “during his visit to the State of Israel, President Javier Milei reiterated to the president, Isaac Herzog, and the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the request for the release of each of the Argentine hostages, and continues to firmly maintain its condemnation of Hamas terrorism“.

The message from the President's Office comes while Milei is on an official visit to Italy and the Vatican and had the audience with Pope Francis and meetings with the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

An image provided by Vatican media shows Pope Francis receiving the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

Netanyahu urges military pressure to be maintained

Benjamin Netanyahu defended this Monday his strategy of maintaining military pressure on Gaza as a way to free the hostages, after the Israeli Army managed to free two captives in an operation in Rafah.

“I salute our brave warriors for the bold action that led to the release” of the two hostages, the Israeli prime minister said. “Only the continuation of military pressure, until complete victory, will result in the release of our hostages,” the president added in a statement.

For its part, the Forum of Families of Hostages and Disappeared Persons celebrated that the Israeli forces managed to free the two captives, Fernando Simón Marman and Norberto Luis Har, although warned Netanyahu again that “time is running out for the hostages held in the hands of Hamas”.

The lives of the more than 130 hostages still in Gaza – it is believed that only a hundred of them are alive and the rest dead – “are at risk with every passing moment”, so “the Israeli Government must exhaust all the options it have on the table to release them,” said the relatives.

Men walk through Rafah after the bombings.

The relatives and friends of the hostages have been increasing pressure on the authorities to reach any agreement with Hamas that implies the release of their loved ones, while Netanyahu has assured that Hamas' demands for a truce were not acceptable and has appealed until now to continue with the military route..

The rescue operation in Rafah this morning took place while Israeli forces attacked the city – where some 1.4 million Palestinians are crowded – with intense bombardments, which resulted in the death of about a hundred people, according to Palestinian sources.

