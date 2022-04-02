Activision Blizzard announced in a corporate email that with immediate effect it will no longer be necessary to vaccinate against Covid-19 to work in the office, inviting the staff to return to work on site in the coming weeks. A group of employees opposed to the company’s decision announced that it will organize one on Monday, April 4 strikethe fourth in less than a year.

The email sent by executive Brian Bulatao, states that Activision Blizzard’s decision is in line with that taken by other companies on US soil.

“Effective immediately, we are removing the vaccination requirement for all US employees,” reads the email. “This means that employees no longer need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to return to the office. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen businesses in the US remove the mandatory vaccination requirement and we think it’s important to align with local protocols. “

In the email Bulatao states that Activision Blizzard will continue to monitor the risks of Covid-19 and, despite the decision made, asks all employees to confirm their vaccination status, so as to intervene in a timely manner if cases increase again.

Some employees have criticized the company’s decision since increases the level of riskin particular for disabled, immunocompromised colleagues or for those who live with those who are.

The ABK Worker Alliance group will organize a strike on Monday 4 April and has the following requests for Activision Blizzard: immediate retrofront on the decision to remove the vaccination obligation; that remote working is a permanent option not linked to the pandemic; that employees are free to choose whether to work in the office or not, without any imposition from the upper floors.