The Moscow Regional Court, based on a jury verdict, issued a verdict in a criminal case against members of a criminal community created by citizens of Ukraine in 2014 to kidnap Russian citizens, seize their property and organize murders. The General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation announced this on Monday, February 12, at its website.

The court found that from April 2014 to October 2019, Ukrainian citizens Igor Mishchenko, Andrey Baidala and Dmitry Shimansky, who were previously involved in the activities of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, created and headed a criminal community, the goals of which were the kidnapping of Russian citizens with subsequent transfer to Ukraine , taking possession of their property, organizing and committing murders, as well as committing other grave and especially grave crimes.

Depending on the role and degree of participation, group members were found guilty under CC. 1, 2 tbsp. 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Organization of a criminal community or participation in it”), paragraph “a”, part 3 of Art. 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Kidnapping”), paragraphs. “a”, “b” part 3 art. 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Robbery”), Part 3 of Art. 30, paragraph “a”, part 3, art. 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted kidnapping”), Part. 1, 3 tbsp. 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal trafficking in weapons, explosives or explosive devices”), Part 3 of Art. 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying of explosives or explosive devices”), Part 3 of Art. 30, pp. “f”, “g” part 2 art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder”), Part 1 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Exceeding official powers”), Part 1 of Art. 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Weapons smuggling”).

Thus, Timur Makarov and Eduard Tavgorashvili were sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment in a maximum security colony, restriction of freedom for a period of one year and six months, as well as fines in the amount of 700 thousand rubles and 500 thousand rubles, respectively.

The court also sentenced Maxim Pyzin to 17 years in a maximum security colony, a fine of 500 thousand rubles and restriction of freedom for a period of one year and six months, and Oksana Kapkaeva to 13 years in a general regime colony, a fine of 400 thousand rubles and restriction of freedom for a period of one year.

“The rest of the convicts were sentenced to imprisonment for a term of nine to fifteen years to be served in a high-security penal colony. They were also given fines and restrictions of freedom,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The investigation into the criminal case against Andrei Baidaly, Igor Mishchenko, Dmitry Shimansky and a number of unidentified persons located on the territory of Ukraine continues.

Earlier, on November 16, 2023, the Russian FSB Directorate for the Volgograd Region reported the suppression of the work of three drug laboratories in the region, the activities of which were coordinated by Ukrainian curators. During the search, drugs, special equipment, and more than 2.46 million rubles from the curators were seized.