Since last Monday Much of the United States is facing the ravages of an Arctic storm which has caused below average temperatures, complicated roads and the death of at least five people. But Florida will have a very different climate, according to specialists on the subject.

This morning in Miami and Broward we enjoyed radiant sunshine and temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit or 26 degrees Celsius, so, contrary to 80 percent of the country, In Florida they will continue with very warm thermometers.

However, there is still no need to claim victory because, according to climate climate specialists, Univision, In the afternoon the panorama in Miami could change a little and present cloudy skies and moderate precipitation due to the arrival of a cold front that could cause the temperature to drop to 15 degrees Celsius.

Based on the above, Starting tomorrow, more winds and cold could be recorded for the inhabitants of the Miami and Broward area. However, the situation will be nothing compared to the frosts that are being recorded in other parts of the country. In fact, Visiting Florida in the coming days could be an interesting option for those who want to escape the cold.

Heavy snowfalls have affected many cities in the country.

The other side of the coin, subzero temperatures in much of the United States

Due to an Arctic storm, weather specialists are warning that temperatures will remain freezing at least through today, Wednesday, primarily in the central and eastern United States. In fact, The National Weather Service warned of a wind chill that will drop below freezing.

In areas such as the Rocky Mountains, the Great Plains and the Midwest, temperatures as low as minus 34 degrees Celsius are expected. The reason for these conditions is the entry of extremely cold air from Canada that reached the southern Gulf coast, recording record temperatures in some areas, for example in Dallas where they reached minus 17 degrees Celsius, breaking the historical record that stood. for almost a century.

Particular caution has been urged for residents of the eastern half of the country and cities such as Chicago, Kansas City, Denver and Wichita where people with exposed skin could suffer frostbite in as little as 30 minutes outdoors.

Citizens in the aforementioned areas must remain alert and be patient given that the weather conditions have caused the delay and cancellation of flights throughout the country, in addition to impacts on the electrical energy network.