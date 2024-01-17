What's up with you? No, dance and you'll lose weight. It is science that invites those who have problems with the scales to put on their shoes and hit the slopes, with great numbers. According to a meta-analysis that took into consideration 10 studies, in fact, dance “It is effective for fat and weight loss in overweight and obese peopleand produces a significant improvement in body composition and morphology – write the authors illustrating the results of their work in the magazine 'Plos One' – Due to its high efficiency and the greater sense of fun it provides to those who practice it, therefore, it can be a useful exercise intervention” to lose weight.

The analysis was carried out by a team of Chinese scientists from the School of Physical Education of the Hunan University of Science and Technology in Xiangtan and from the Clinical Research Innovation and transformation Center of the Zhangjiagang First People's Hospital in Suzhou. Mission: To review the available research on the effects of dance-based interventions, compared to normal lifestyles, on the body composition of people with a high weight. With the advancement of socioeconomic development, experts reflect, “obesity has emerged as an important and urgent problem in the field of global public health. Several studies suggest that it is a chronic condition – related to diseases such as diabetes or cardiovascular – complex and multifactorial, closely associated with factors that include the environment (including social and cultural), genetics, physiology, metabolism and also psychological aspects”.

The impact is on daily life. To prevent, alleviate and address the risks posed by obesity, exercise and in particular structured physical training remain one of the main therapeutic modalities. Regular aerobic activity performed each week can effectively facilitate weight loss while improving cardiopulmonary and movement capacity. “However, initiating physical activity is not the main challenge – the authors note – The crucial point is to sustain long-term exercise habits. Participants who derive pleasure from physical activity are more likely to maintain it, which points to the vital role of enjoyment as a key factor in supporting physical exercise.” From here, the authors decided to put dance under the lens.

“Being a form of physical activity that integrates exercise, entertainment and sociality – the experts reason – dance has innate advantages in promoting motivation to exercise. And functioning as a mode of artistic expression, it boasts a large audience, as well as having a notable aesthetic value. It can be practiced alone or in a group. And different styles vary in their demands for physical movement patterns and degrees of technical proficiency.” Which allows us to meet the needs of people with various health conditions by helping them build an exercise routine.

The literature dedicated to dance, among other things, is full of growing evidence that points to various benefits, including for the mental dimension. Compared to a non-exercising group, dancing can improve blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, fitness, and even cognitive impairments, list the authors. In physically inactive women, research cited by experts observed that practicing Zumba for 8 weeks achieved effective improvements in body composition and respiratory function. A pilot study, the scientists continue, demonstrated that dance can improve body mass index (Bmi) and body fat percentage. People with Parkinson's disease can experience physical (balance, functional mobility, and cognition) and mental (self-esteem, quality of life, and motor symptoms) improvements from dancing.

The advantage over other disciplines? The engaging rhythm, the lightness, the smile. Conventional physical activity (running, cycling and swimming) can prove monotonous for those who are not fond of sports and pose challenges to adherence. Dance doesn't. And as a form of exercise, involving multiple joints, it proves effective for the goal. However, there was not yet full agreement in the scientific community regarding the specific impact on body composition.

The authors of the meta-analysis therefore consulted 7 databases up to July 2023 to look for studies on dance interventions and comparisons with groups with normal lifestyles. Only works that evaluated dance interventions in people with overweight and obesity (with BMI above 24 and high percentage of fat mass, above 20% for males and 25% for females) were included in the review. Result: Of 654 studies identified, 10 were considered eligible. And the meta-analysis involved a total of 646 overweight or obese participants, of which 321 underwent dance programs and 331 in control groups. Some were traditional dance programs, others (those from 7 studios) were more innovative and creative forms of dance.

The participants met to give free rein to their desire for dance a maximum of 3 times a week and the lessons lasted from more than an hour to 40 minutes. The good news for aspiring Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire is the conclusion of the review, which found that, compared to normal lifestyles, dancing actually produces significant improvements in BMI, waist circumference, fat percentage and fat mass. While no significant differences were found in the waist-hip ratio. The message? It's best to start turning on the stereo, the dance floor is waiting.