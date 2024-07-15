They transported her to the hospital in red code, the little 6-year-old girl who ended up at the bottom of the pool. When she didn’t immediately resurface, the lifeguard intervened

They rushed her to the hospital with a red code 6 year old girl ends up at the bottom of the pool. She was playing with other children in the water, when she suddenly fell. When she did not come back to the surface, the rescue team immediately started. The lifeguard immediately started the resuscitation maneuvers, but she is said to be in serious condition.

The tragedy took place in Andalo, in the province of Trento. The little girl, only six years old, was in the outdoor pool. She was with other children and they were all playing peacefully.

According to those who were present, the little girl suddenly sank and never came back up. Obviously, when she didn’t resurface, the lifeguard station immediately called for help. monitor the safety of swimmers.

The lifeguard immediately intervened to save the little girl and immediately gave her the resuscitation maneuverswhich fortunately had a positive outcome. In a short time the 118 paramedics reached the swimming pool.

The child was conscious when the medical emergency services, with the help of the helicopter, took the child and transported her urgently in red code to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento. She risked drown in that pool.

What are the health conditions of the little girl who ended up at the bottom of the swimming pool in Andalo?

The bad accident happened around lunchtime on Sunday, July 14, 2024. When the rescue helicopter arrived, the little girl was already safely out of the water and conscious, thanks to the timely intervention of the lifeguard.

On site, in addition to the health workers who continued the rescue operations started by the lifeguard, the Fire Brigade and the police also arrived, who will have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

