Alain Prost, the 'Professor'

For everyone he was the 'Professor', calculating like few others in the history of F1, capable of winning a total of 51 GPs in his experience between McLaren, Ferrari and Williams, but above all four world titles. Only Fangio, Schumacher and Hamilton did better than Alain Prostalso famous for having been the protagonist of one rivalry unprecedented with Ayrton Senna amidst controversies, contacts on the track and a final handshake on the podium in Adelaide that still touches the heart.

Before and after Senna

Yet, in an interview for Motor Sport, the Frenchman had the opportunity to relive his career in the Circus, which is divided between pre- and post-Senna: “I didn't know how good he was, but we knew it, I understood it – he said, referring to a sedan race at the Nürburgring in which he obtained pole while the Brazilian started first – only in 1988, when I saw him in the same car, did I understand how good he was. Then, at our first test together in Imola, I understood that it would be difficult. Before I liked running, I liked fighting. I can't say I enjoyed it the same way, I can't lie. I remember Nelson Piquet and I went on holiday together the same year we fought for the championship, in 1983. Keke Rosberg was incredible, one of my best teammates. At the beginning of the year everyone said it would be a disaster. Then, when Ayrton arrived, we've reached a level of performance that obviously makes you have a little less fun. I suffered a lotso you can't enjoy it in the same way.”

An 'underrated' career

But what were the main differences between Senna and Prost? A question to which the Frenchman responded by also making a comment: “Ayrton represented more panache. I was the 'professor', clinician. He was 'mystical' and people liked that – he added – I have to say that sometimes he really impressed me in qualifying, I don't remember exactly when, but never in race conditions. In the race and in the warm-up, most of the time I was faster. Sometimes I wonder how I will be remembered. It sounds like a joke, but I'm completely underrated! I know. I see. I don't know why, but in a way it's my brand“.

One consideration, that relating to its characteristics compared to those of Senna, which is added to others: “It seems like it's been like this forever, it's part of history – he concluded – look at my other teammates: Watson, Arnoux, Cheever, Lauda, ​​Rosberg, Johansson, Mansell, Alesi and Hill. Nobody talks about them. I had five world champions as teammates, so it's a bit of a shame, but that's the way things are. Today there are social media and everyone goes back to seeing videos of our battles. Sometimes I don't understand. My career didn't just last two or three years“.