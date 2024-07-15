Video

from our correspondent Valerio Arrichiello

The first day of training for the Blucerchiati in Jena has just ended. The morning was dedicated to working with the ball, the afternoon focused on the athletic part under the scorching sun that beat down on the fields of Ernst Abbe Sportfeld. In the training match in the morning, Coda scored immediately. De Luca was resting, struggling with a contusion while Depaoli continued his therapies.



00:40