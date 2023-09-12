How did you feel about the content of this article?

During the Eastern Economic Forum, the Russian president, who annexed Ukrainian regions, acknowledged that the Soviet Union adopted a “colonial” stance when it sent tanks to Prague and Budapest | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

At a time when he is promoting a war of annexation in Europe, President Vladimir Putin criticized the former Soviet Union for its invasions of Hungary and what was then Czechoslovakia.

During the Eastern Economic Forum, held in Vladivostok, in the far east of Russia, this Tuesday (12), Putin was asked by a moderator whether the Soviet Union adopted a “colonial” stance when it sent tanks to suppress freedom protests in Prague. , in 1968, and in Budapest, in 1956.

“We have long recognized that this part of Soviet policy was wrong and only led to tensions in relations. Nothing should be done in foreign policy that directly contradicts the interests of other peoples,” said the Russian president.

In February last year, Putin started a war against Ukraine, under the justification of demilitarizing and “denazifying” the country. Claiming that the neighboring country is an “artificial” state, he annexed four Ukrainian regions, repeating what he had done with Crimea in 2014.

This Tuesday, Putin said that the West is the one that maintains a colonial stance in today’s geopolitics.

“They put pressure on their allies, the so-called partners. They have no friends. They only have interests. This is a continuation of a well-known British formula,” she said.