The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (NAFES) plans to expand the awareness campaign “Compete Your Way”, which presents success stories and testimonials of Emirati cadres in the private sector, to include testimonies and opinions of groups representing senior citizens and families of young citizens from various segments of society, as well as employers, to talk about Their visions of working in the private sector and the benefits provided by the state to citizens working in it, while the Council broadcasted on its official pages on social media platforms 37 success stories of what it described as “ambassadors of Emiratisation”, whose names are published by Emirates Today, out of 100 stories that the Council intends to broadcast annually. .

In detail, the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council continues the awareness campaign called “Compete Your Way”, which aims to acquaint young citizens with the advantages of working in the private sector, and the privileges provided by the “Competition” program for citizens working in this sector, by presenting live testimonies of success stories. Employment for citizenship cadres in various fields in the private sector.

The UAE government launched the “Nafes” program in September 2021, through the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council as part of the “50 Projects”, with the aim of increasing the competitiveness of the Emirati workforce and enabling them to work in the private sector, to fill 75,000 jobs within five years.

The campaign presents stories of ambitious citizens, from across the country, working in various jobs in the private sector, including technology, engineering, consulting, financial services, and healthcare, through which they share their experiences, talk about their careers, and provide advice to young Emiratis who want to join the forces. operating in the private sector.

The Council broadcasted on the official “Nafes” pages on social media platforms 37 success stories of citizens working in the administrative, technical, engineering, medical, legal, accounting and educational fields in the private sector, out of a total of 100 success stories that it intends to broadcast annually, focusing on the various professional sites in the private sector, and the extent of success of Emirati youth. In addition to shedding light on the opinions of administrators in professional institutions.

The council confirmed that the citizens who were chosen to tell their job success stories in the private sector are considered “nationalization ambassadors” for their counterparts who are about to work, stressing that the labor market in the private sector is full of national competencies and young leaders who have achieved great achievements that cause pride, although many They don’t know their success stories.

The Council announced its intention to expand the awareness campaign to include the testimonies and opinions of groups representing senior citizens and families of young citizens from various segments of society, to talk about their visions about working in the private sector, and the benefits provided by the state to citizens working in it. The campaign sheds light on employers in the private sector, through Reviewing their opinions in various fields, and how Emirati youth made great achievements by working in the private sector, in addition to presenting their recommendations and proposals to attract national skills to work in this sector.

He pointed out that since its launch last year, Nafes has attracted the attention of young people who have engaged in private sector institutions and have proven their worth as leading talents.