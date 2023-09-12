Today, Apple officially introduced the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, featuring the same S9 chip as the Apple Watch S9, a second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip, and the brightest watch display ever created. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts an even brighter display, with a brightness of 3,000 nits, the highest ever achieved by an Apple Watch display. This new Apple Watch Ultra is powered by the S9 chip, which has 60% more transistors and offers 30% faster speed than the S8 chip used in the first generation Apple Watch Ultra. The S9 chip also features a four-core neural engine, capable of performing neural operations twice as fast as its predecessor, Apple said. Apple promises 72 hours of battery life in low power mode. New strap colors will be introduced.

Additionally, the new Apple Watch Ultra is equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, making it easier to use the device to find your iPhone and also supporting the “Precision Finding” feature. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also introduces a new gesture that can be performed using just the watch hand, perfect for when your hands are full. “Double Tap” lets you tap your index finger and thumb at the same time to perform actions like answering a call, ending a call, silencing an alarm, starting or pausing music, and much more. This feature will be available next month. The innovations are completed by a new “Modular Ultra” watch dial and the night mode that activates automatically in the dark, thanks to the ambient light sensor.