With the 2024 Copa America semi-finalsan exciting stage in football is approaching in 2024. The teams that will face each other will be Argentina vs. Canada, on Tuesday, July 9, and Colombia vs. Uruguay, on Wednesday, July 10.

Given the uncertainty and doubt of who the finalists of the tournament will be, we decided to ask a Artificial intelligence (AI) to get their perspective on this dilemma. It is worth mentioning that their answer is not entirely accurate, but it gives an interesting insight into the matter.

ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence said Argentina would win the Copa America. Photo:iStock Share

When asked “Could you analyze and tell me who you think will win the 2024 Copa América?”, GPT Chat responded The following is a prediction to define who could win the trophy:

“Given the track record, the quality of the players and recent performance, Argentina seems to have a slight advantage in the competition. The combination of talent, experience and Lionel Messi’s influence in crucial matches makes them favourites. If I had to choose one team, that would be it.”*

GPT Chat Analysis vs. Semifinalists

On the one hand, he pointed out that Argentina has a strong history in this competition, taking into account that it was the winning selection in 2021. He also highlights certain key players such as Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María, stating that thanks to them the team has a combination of experience and offensive talent.

It also indicates that the presence of Messi is a decisive factor in important matches, It represents an element that improves the defence and reinforces its chances of success. He concludes that the group’s ability to play football with a balanced technique makes them one of the favourites.

Celebrating Colombia’s first goal Photo:EFE Share

Likewise, regarding Uruguay positions them as a strong contender due to the country’s rich football history and his combative style of play. He mentioned players like Federico Valverde, Darwin Núñez and Ronald Araújo, Uruguay has a team that can compete at the highest level.

He says they are known for their solid defense and effectiveness in counterattacks, with a style of play that can be difficult for any opponent to handle. Considering that they have an ability to stand firm and take advantage of opportunities in attack makes them a very dangerous team in the semi-finals.

For its part, criticizes Colombia having been inconsistent in recent years. Still, he acknowledges that the team is full of talent. With figures like James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Duván Zapata, they have the ability to play offensive and attractive football.

Despite his strong negative comment, he defends in favor of A mix of young footballers and experienced players that gives Colombia significant potential to reach the final. He also says that the effort and determination shown by the members increases the potential of the team.

Finally, he believes that Canada has shown improvement In recent years, especially in the CONCACAF. With players like Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, they have a fast and attacking game. However, the lack of experience in the final stages of a South American tournament could be a disadvantage for the country.

*This prediction and the analysis presented are only the ChatGPT AI’s response to the question posed.

