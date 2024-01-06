The second day of the European Championships in Heerenveen resulted in three gold medals for the Netherlands. Femke Kok extended her European title in the 500 meters and Patrick Roest won gold in the 5,000 meters for the third time in a row. Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong has won the European title in the 1,500 meters for the second time.

In the 1,500 meters, Marijke Groenewoud and Joy Beune won silver and bronze. Jutta Leerdam also won silver in the 500 meters. Stefan Westenbroek, Jenning de Boo and Wesly Dijs had to settle for bronze in the team sprint.

At the European Championship distances in Heerenveen, 23-year-old Friezin Kok was more than faster than Jutta Leerdam and Vanessa Herzog from Austria in the 500 meters with 37.28 seconds. In a direct duel with Leerdam, Kok had a faster first 100 meters. In the full lap she did not let the world champion in the 1000 meters get any closer. He came second with 37.70. Kok also dipped well below Herzog's fastest time of 37.89. Marrit Fledderus finished fourth in 38.00.

5,000 meters men

28-year-old Patrick Roest from Lekkerkerk defeated Davide Ghiotto in the 5,000 meters in a direct duel in Heerenveen with a time of 6:05.93. Behind Roest and Ghiotto, Sander Eitrem from Norway took bronze. Roest had a faster opening than Ghiotto, but then the Italian took the initiative. After six laps in 28 seconds, the Italian world champion in the 10 kilometers had a considerable lead over his opponent and crossed in front.

However, the reigning European and world champion accelerated for the last five laps and gave the packed stands in Thialf a great finale. He overtook the Italian, who finished in 6:08.27, making him just faster than Eitrem, who set a time of 6:09.28.

1,500 meters women

In a direct duel, Rijpma-De Jong defeated Groenewoud after a strong start to the race on the 1,500 meters. In the last lap she was able to maintain her lead with the last inside bend. Groenewoud, who had won the 3,000 meters a day earlier, was still much faster than Beune.

Rijpma-De Jong had to settle for third place at the National Championships a week earlier. She won the world title in the 1,500 meters in March last year and was the defending champion at this European Championship.