We are in an era in which many people express their negative, positive and sometimes toxic feelings on social networks like Twitter; that is the case of David Jaffewho gave life to the first video games God of War that came out for the very dear Playstation 2. And he has complained on different occasions about the current industry, mentioning that titles like Metroid Dread are bad, that the art style of Zelda: Breath of The Wild It looks bad, he has even received negativity from the franchise he created but which is now in other hands.

In a new video from Youtube, Jaffe has met with John Garvinwho at one time led Bend Studioswhere the most popular game has clearly been Days Goneand in this kind of talk they discussed iconic characters from the gaming division Sony. And there they just passed by God of War, The comment that came out from Jaffe was that Kratos It wouldn’t have been ruined in this kind of reboot if it weren’t for the existence of someone in particular, his son. Atreus.

Here is part of what he said:

I think Atreus is a terrible character, both visually and gameplay-wise. I like his role as Kratos’ son, but that guy had to be ready at the end of Ragnarok or mid-Ragnarok for us to say, ‘This guy is cool, I want to be him,’ and Ragnarok didn’t give us that. No, I don’t like the direction God of War is going in at all. Ragnarok was a great game, beautifully produced from top to bottom, but it’s just not God of War, it’s not.

It is worth mentioning that, Jaffe He quite liked the previous 2018 release, especially because Corey Barlog I was in the director’s blanket, but with Ragnarok He did not like the evolution of the characters, mentioning that they even took steps backwards compared to their first adventure in Nordic lands.

Remember that the saga God of War (Reboot) is available in PS4 and PS5.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: He’s complaining about too many things in the industry right now, but he’s not yet done anything to change things. It’ll be interesting to see if he wants to take over God of War again.