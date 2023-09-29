Of the nine award-winning films that are in Netflix, YouTube and Retina Latina, three of them were recorded in regions. HERE we tell you what they are.

What are the films recorded in regions that were awarded?

One of them is the movie ‘Wiñaypacha’recorded in Puno, 2017. It is the first Peruvian film spoken entirely in Aymara language and the debut film of the young Puno director Óscar Catacora, who sadly passed away in 2021 due to appendicitis. Recorded in the snowy Allincapac, at 5,000 m, and inspired by the grandparents of Catacora, in Peruvian cinema, this feature film is considered one of the best in recent years.

Likewise, the documentary Hatun Paqcha It was recorded in 2021 with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of family farming over monoculture.

Another of the films recorded in Puno is Manco Capac. This documentary was recorded in Spanish and Quechua.

It is important to note that some films can be enjoyed completely free. For their part, others are subject to the platform subscription price.