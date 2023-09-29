Powerball has been in the news in recent hours due to the million-dollar accumulated prize that some lucky bettor in the United States could win.

This multi-state lottery, which has a cumulative jackpot of $1 billion, was created in 1992 and holds the record for lottery prizes in the North American country: on November 8, 2022, a single player in California won $2.04 billion. Dollars.

The last drawing was played on Wednesday, September 27, in which the winning Powerball numbers in the drawing were 01, 07, 46, 47, 63 and the powerball was 07. With these results, four people won a second prize of one million dollars (approximately four billion Colombian pesos).

No one hit Wednesday’s jackpot, so The total of the draw reached 925 million dollars (approximately 3.8 billion pesos) for the draw next Saturday, September 30.

Now, according to the news network Univisiona person won a prize of 1,000,000 dollars in New York, which was sold in Queens, so there is a new millionaire in the ‘capital of the world’.

The other three second prize winners are from California, Kansas and Maryland.

How can you play the Powerball lottery from Colombia?

This game, in which you must correctly match the numbers on the five white balls plus one red ball known as the Powerball to win the jackpot, takes place in the US.

But, Is it possible to play Powerball from countries other than the United States? According to the specialized gambling website Lotería.Guru, it is possible through an intermediary.

How can you play the official Powerball from Colombia?

That is to say, You can buy Powerball tickets online using the services of an online lottery agent.

“You cannot buy Powerball tickets directly from US lottery operators, but there are no restrictions that prevent non-US nationals from playing this lottery.“, specifies this page.

