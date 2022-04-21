Which celebrity is hiding behind the colorful make-up and the colorful flower dress of this queen from the RTL 4 hit Make up your mind† The channel has released a new photo of a participant in the broadcast of next Saturday to this site.
It shows how – in addition to the permanent jury members Nikkie de Jager and Fred van Leer – guest panel members Elise Schaap and Victor Mids try to guess which famous Dutch people have had themselves transformed into drag queens.
Last Saturday it was shown how jury member Chantal Janzen initially did not suspect that good acquaintance Francis van Broekhuizen was making the stage unsafe as queen right in front of her.
Make up your mind, an idea by presenter Carlo Boszhard and his friend Herald Adolfs, debuted last year with a one-off, much-discussed episode. It showed, among other things, how the late Peter R. de Vries was made up as a drag queen.
This year, five new episodes can be seen with a total of twenty participants, every Saturday at 9.35 pm on RTL 4 and the next day on Videoland. The second attracted more than 1 million viewers last week.
