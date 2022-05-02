Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Basketball | Karhu Basket took his first attachment to the basketball championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in World Europe
The teams will next meet in Salo on Wednesday.

2.5. 20:50

Bear On Monday, Basket won the Salon Vilppa with 90–68 points in the first final of the men’s basketball league and took the first fix with four wins in the detached Finnish championship.

Rene Rougeau and Lee Skinner were powerhouses of the Kauhajoki hosts when each bagged 16 points. The most efficient parquet was Vilppaan Jeremiah Woodwho scored 18 points.

The teams will next meet in Salo on Wednesday.

See also  The most dangerous asteroid will approach the Earth
