United States | Gold bars and hidden cash were found in the senator’s home – he is accused of corruption for the second time

Robert Menendez has faced multiple corruption-related charges following a years-long investigation. He himself has called the accusations unfounded.

22.9. 22:44

Stateside Democratic Senator Robert Menendez has received several corruption-related charges as a result of a years-long investigation. According to prosecutors, for example, gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash have been found in the senator’s home.

According to the prosecutor, Menendez and his wife accepted bribes in exchange for the senator using his influence to protect and enrich businessmen and promote the interests of the Egyptian regime.

Menendez chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In one of the suspected cases, he is believed to have passed sensitive information to the Egyptian government to help an Egyptian-American businessman protect his monopoly.

This is the second corruption charge brought against the same veteran politician. In 2015, he was accused of, among other things, receiving private flights, luxury vacations and illegal campaign contributions. However, the charges were dismissed three years later after a jury could not agree on a verdict.

See also In Ukraine, Poroshenko's company Roshen was fined $ 10.5 million 69-year-old Robert Menedez was a congressman from 1993 to 2006 and a senator from 2006.

Now prosecutors have said they found more than half a million dollars in cash in Menendez’s New Jersey home and wife By Nadine Menendez from the safe. The money allegedly came from three New Jersey businessmen who sought Menendez’s help.

The cash was found in envelopes and boxes and hidden around the house. In addition, prosecutors have found gold bars and a luxury convertible that was a gift from one of the businessmen.

Menendez himself has called the accusations baseless and called the indictment a personal attack against him and his wife, who has also been indicted. The senator believes that the prosecutors distorted the normal work of a congressman.

His wife has also denied the charges.

In addition to Menendez and his wife, three businessmen have been indicted. The most serious charges can result in a maximum of 20 years in prison.