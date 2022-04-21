Nine months had to pass for the explosion of Sergio Ramos at Paris Saint Germain. Last night, against Angers, the man from Camas was one of the most outstanding players in the Parisian squad. So much so that the French media have surrendered to his game. This comes in the midst of rumors of his possible departure from PSG, without having completed a season since his arrival in Paris. It was July 8 the day that Ramos signed with PSG. Can this situation take a turn?

Sergio Ramos started in the experiment that Pochettino did against Angers, lining up a defense of three. Together with the Spaniard, they formed Kehrer and Marquinhos in the rear axis. For L’Equipe, Ramos got a score of 7, in the same range as Mbappé. Both, the players with the highest score.

“The Spanish veteran was generally a dominant defensive leader. His experience allows him to accurately read situations facing goal or transitions. A vocal leader, he also tried with his long game to liven up the Parisian game. His header (on the 2nd goal) is splendid. But above all, he consistently led his defense vocally. When he is there, the real leader is him “, affirms the article of the prestigious French media. In addition to a good job in defense, Ramos scored the second goal with a great header, a trademark of the house.

Time to reverse the situation?

It has taken nine months, but at last the accolades have come. The latest information that came from the neighboring country said that from the PSG leadership they were already thinking about the exit door in April. According to information from Le Parisien, the center-back wants to continue in the French capital next season, but the PSG leaders do not want to keep him, in clear evidence of the shipwreck that his incorporation has meant.

Ramos has five days left in Ligue 1 to reverse this situation and be able to fulfill the remaining year of his contract with Paris. We’ll see if his physique allows him to give recitals like last night…

