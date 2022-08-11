Next Friday, August 13, LaLiga returns to our lives, one of the best league competitions in football, and as is normal with a competition of this caliber, no one will want to miss a game. Whether you are studying, working, living abroad or you are simply in love with Spanish football, you will not want to miss a game of your favorite team, so you are in luck, since there are many channels and streaming services that will deliver LaLiga broadcasts to any corner of the world.
Since 90min We bring you a list so that you know where you can enjoy the matches of the highest category of Spanish football in the different countries of the world.
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga, GOL TV
streaming: DAZN
Average start time: 9:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 8:00 p.m.
Television channel: ESPN
streaming: DirecTV Sports
Average start time: 4:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 3:00 p.m.
Television channel: ESPN
streaming: Tigo Sports
Average start time: 3:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 2:00 p.m.
Television channel: ESPN
streaming: DirecTV Sports
Average start time: 3:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 2:00 p.m.
Television channel: ESPN
streaming: DirecTV Sports
Average start time: 2:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 1:00 p.m.
Television channel: ESPN
streaming: DirecTV Sports
Average start time: 2:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 1:00 p.m.
Television channel: ESPN
streaming: ESPN+
Average start time: 2:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 1:00 p.m.
Television channel: beIN Sports
streaming: beIN Sports
Average start time: 9:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 8:00 p.m.
Television channel: Sky Sports
streaming: TUDN
Average start time: 1:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 12:00 p.m.
Television channel: DAZN
streaming: DAZN
Average start time: 9:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 8:00 p.m.
Television channel: SuperSport, Canal+ Africa
streaming: Star Times
Average start time: 8:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 7:00 p.m.
Television channel: Sky Sports
streaming: Wizz Sports
Average start time: 2:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 1:00 p.m.
Television channel: ESPN
streaming: DirecTV Sports
Average start time: 2:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 1:00 p.m.
Television channel: Premier Sports
streaming: Premier Sports
Average start time: 8:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 7:00 p.m.
Television channel: ESPN
streaming: DirecTV Sports
Average start time: 3:00 p.m.
Broadcast time: 2:00 p.m.
We hope that this article has resolved your doubts about how and where to watch LaLiga matches this year. And you, where will you watch the Spanish league matches this season?
