In Sardinia today, 11 August, 742 further coronavirus infections are recorded, of which 677 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 3749 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The Regone bulletin reports it. There are 9 patients admitted to intensive care units (unchanged from yesterday). Patients hospitalized in the medical area are 148 (- 8) while there are 19519 cases of home isolation (- 1747). There are 4 deaths: two women aged 74 and 90, residing in the province of Sassari and two men aged 70 and 77, residing respectively in the province of Nuoro and in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari. This was announced by the Sardinia Region