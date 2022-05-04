“The continuous evolution of Omicron” in sub-variants that the Sars-CoV-2 virus generates “to specifically evade the antibodies induced by BA.1 infection”, called Omicron 1, the first version of the now dominant mutant in the world in the form of Omicron 2 (BA.2), “places great challenges to herd immunity “against Covid-19 “and suggests that boosters made with targeted BA.1 vaccines may not be ideal for achieving broad spectrum protection.” To question the usefulness of the updated shield products to counter Omicron 1, being tested by several pharmaceutical companies, is a Chinese study released on the ‘bioRxiv’ pre-print platform.

The work – says on Twitter the American cardiologist and scientist Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, professor of Molecular Medicine – offers “a first evaluation of the immune leak“of BA.2.12.1, a sub-variant that is complicating the fight against Covid in the US, and of the Omicron 4 and 5 (BA.4 and BA.5) which in South Africa are fueling fears of a fifth epidemic wave. “Compared to BA.2 – explain the authors in a passage – BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 show a stronger immune escape from the plasma of vaccinated with 3 doses and, more surprisingly, of convalescing BA.1 vaccinated “.

Based on the evidence available to date, Topol summarizes the characteristics of Omicron’s latest ‘daughters’. Compared to BA.2 (already 30% more transmissible than BA.1), BA.2.12.1 is indicated as more contagious by 25%, while BA.4 and BA.5 about 10%. As for the ability to ‘pierce’ immunity, if for BA.2 the immune escape power is indicated with a + sign, for BA.2.12.1 and BA.4 / 5 it is quantified in 3 + signs, therefore 3 times much. The precise efficacy of 2 or 3 doses of vaccine against the risk of hospitalization for BA.2.12.1 and BA.4 / 5, calculated at 83% and 50% respectively for BA.2, has yet to be evaluated.