In advance of the eighth day, TrasportiPesanti Casalmaggiore snatched the three points against a combative Balducci Macerata. Tomorrow the rest of the eighth day with the top match between Conegliano and Milan

Casalmaggiore-Macerata 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25)

The PalaRadi rule this season seems clear: Casalmaggiore takes the big names to the tie break and scores full points against the so-called “small ones”. It also happens against Macerata, who however struggles and extends the battle, after having approached rather badly in the first set. Where, with Frantti limited compared to his standards, the difference is first of all the Dutchman Lohuis who dominates in the partial trademark, the wall, putting three out of four in the team and digging the groove. Casalmaggiore extends to +6 then to +8, relaxes but not too much and closes well in advance, with Malik replaced due to too many mistakes and Malual who instead gets familiar with the attack. Second partial that runs on a double batting shift. At 16-14 Molinaro launches Macerata towards a break of 0-3. Malual replies that he puts everything back on par. While the visitors grow in the block and file away their mistakes, Casalmaggiore has the cool head to keep constant in the ball change and, after 20-20, offers the decisive break thanks to some choices by Carlini misread by the defense of the Marches, to Perinelli who exhausts the defense and above all to Frantti, who officially entered the game.