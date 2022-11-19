With Frantti and Lohuis the Lombards have the better of the Marches dragged by Malik. Tomorrow the big match between the top two at 5pm
In advance of the eighth day, TrasportiPesanti Casalmaggiore snatched the three points against a combative Balducci Macerata. Tomorrow the rest of the eighth day with the top match between Conegliano and Milan
Casalmaggiore-Macerata 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25)
—
The PalaRadi rule this season seems clear: Casalmaggiore takes the big names to the tie break and scores full points against the so-called “small ones”. It also happens against Macerata, who however struggles and extends the battle, after having approached rather badly in the first set. Where, with Frantti limited compared to his standards, the difference is first of all the Dutchman Lohuis who dominates in the partial trademark, the wall, putting three out of four in the team and digging the groove. Casalmaggiore extends to +6 then to +8, relaxes but not too much and closes well in advance, with Malik replaced due to too many mistakes and Malual who instead gets familiar with the attack. Second partial that runs on a double batting shift. At 16-14 Molinaro launches Macerata towards a break of 0-3. Malual replies that he puts everything back on par. While the visitors grow in the block and file away their mistakes, Casalmaggiore has the cool head to keep constant in the ball change and, after 20-20, offers the decisive break thanks to some choices by Carlini misread by the defense of the Marches, to Perinelli who exhausts the defense and above all to Frantti, who officially entered the game.
The reaction
—
Macerata understands that to try it he has to start strong, he does it with Abbott and Cosi, who takes away the whim of walling up Frantti. After the first escape, thwarted at 10, Cosi and Malik restart and this time Casalmaggiore can do little, also because Macerata defends strongly and no longer allows clean attacks. Frustrated with all the local returns (Malik’s double ace should be noted), we go to the fourth. It’s the first partial for Macerata after five matches closed to zero. Casalmaggiore traces Macerata’s departure in carbon paper and rediscovers the feeling with the match. At 12-9 everything seems to go smoothly, but then Abbott breaks down the wall and brings the guests back to -1 (14-13). Two busted receptions by Frantti even bring Macerata forward. At the climax, however, a foul by Ricci lets Casalmaggiore breathe (21-19). Malual puts in the perhaps decisive lob, Trasporti Pesanti wastes four match points but then wins from three points thanks to Frantti.
November 19, 2022 (change November 20, 2022 | 00:43)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#women #Casalmaggiore #struggles #Macerata #Today #ConeglianoMilan
Leave a Reply