MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in the cockpit of an airplane simulator during a visit to the Aeroflot flight training complex March 5, 2022. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool/Zuma Wire

An alleged Kremlin insider wants information on where Vladimir Putin is fleeing to if Russia loses the war. It’s a fairly obvious tip.

If there is one thing that is not lacking in the Ukraine war, it is probably speculation – for example about the outcome of the war, about the tactics of the Russian troops or about Vladimir Putin’s state of health. Now an alleged Kremlin insider even wants to know where the president would flee to if Russia were to lose the war.

Kremlin insider: If Vladimir Putin flees, it will be to this country

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is probably progressing more slowly than Putin had planned. But it does not currently look like a military defeat for Russia. Allegedly, Vladimir Putin already has a plan B in case he should lose the war. Like an alleged Kremlin insider and alleged former secret service employee on the Telegram channel General SVR announced that in such a case the Russian President apparently wants to flee to Syria.

Accordingly, there is already a plane ready for Putin and his family. The Kremlin chief then wanted to ask Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for asylum. The statements of the source General SVR can neither be confirmed nor refuted. The Telegram channel has about the same “credibility” as the “drops” in the context of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Russia and Syria: This is the relationship between the two countries

Close confidants: Vladimir Putin with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. © Alexei Druzhinin/picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin (archive photo)

The suspicion of the alleged Kremlin insider is valid on at least one point: Syria and Russia have been considered allies for decades. The connection between the two countries has been particularly close since Moscow intervened militarily in 2015 alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war that has been going on since 2011. Syria is considered diplomatically largely isolated, making Putin one of the most important supporters of the Assad government. In return, Syria became the first country in the world after Russia to officially recognize the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, which are controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

In recent years, Syria has also officially recognized territories that only Russia considered independent – ​​in 2018, for example, the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia occupied by pro-Russian separatists.