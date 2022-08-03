Electronic Arts (EA) shared new information on results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (April – June 2022). Through this information we see that the company has achieved several important milestones.

First of all, EA got it enter equal to 1.78 billion dollars in the reference period. Live service games grew 20% year-over-year and were worth 73% of total net revenue over the past 12 months. In addition, the number of users on the EA network has increased and has almost reached 600 million active accounts.

EA also unveiled that the recent launch of Apex Legends Mobile he obtained results beyond expectations, even if he did not indicate more precise data in this regard. Furthermore, as we have already indicated, the company has specified that single player games continue to be important, although it is true that they represent a minor part of EA’s production.

Apex Legends Mobile

Recall that EA plans to release Dead Space remake of Motive Studios on January 27, 2023, in addition to Star Wars Jedi Survivor in 2023 (in the first months according to rumors). In addition, BioWare will offer Dragon Age Dreadwolf and a new Mass Effect, which will likely be games designed around the single player campaign. Simply put, Electronic Arts is working on various types of single player games.

In addition, it is stated that a “great IP“not better defined: it should therefore arrive by 1 April 2023.