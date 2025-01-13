He mobile phone It has become an indispensable complement in the lives of many people in Spain. We use it to communicate daily both on a personal and professional level, but it is also a means of entertainment, since there are many times that we use it to view social networks such as, for example, instagram either TikTok. Of which there is no doubt is that WhatsApp It is the most used tool.

The application, property of Goaltakes up a large part of our time, but also space in the phone’s memory. This is mainly because we receive Every day hundreds of messages and multimedia contentthat is, images, audios, videos or other types of documents that are stored on the mobile. The problem is that this can end slowing down the device and the user experience will be worse.

This is why it is so important to free up space. Although many may not know it, WhatsApp has a trash can in which all the files and documents that have been deleted and continue to occupy space on the device are stored. Despite this, it is only available for mobile phones with an operating system of Android.

Where is the WhatsApp trash

To find the WhatsApp trash on your Android phone, you will need to open the administrator or file manager application. Once inside, you will have to look for the Meta app, which will be found in different places, depending on the model you have.

When you’re inside, All documents, videos and photos will open that you have been receiving. And there you will have to choose the files that you do not want and you are going to delete them or, on the contrary, those that you want to keep.





This is how you can empty the WhatsApp trash to free up space

To be able empty WhatsApp trash you must follow all these steps:

Enter WhatsApp. You must access the Meta application on your mobile. Check that it is updated with the most recent version. Access the Configuration section. On the main screen, you will find three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Press and select the ‘Settings’ option. Storage management. In the menu, click ‘Storage and data’. And then, we enter ‘Manage storage’. Delete trash. After this, we look for the ‘Trash’ option. Here are the files you recently deleted that are taking up memory. To delete it, we select ‘Empty Trash’ or ‘Delete all files’. Confirmation of data deletion. Before deleting, WhatsApp will ask for confirmation of this action. If you accept it, all those files will be permanently deleted.





How can I recover WhatsApp conversations

If we want recover chat historyboth individual and group conversations, the first thing we have to take into account is if we have a saved backup. To restore that chat that we want to read again we will have to follow these steps:

Uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp. Verify your phone number and your Apple ID (if you have an iPhone) Click on ‘Restore chat history’.

It is essential to have an updated backup copy because you are going to restore the last ones that were saved in the cloud. Furthermore, if we want to recover the videos, it will be necessary to click ‘Include videos’.