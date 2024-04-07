20 years ago Argentina was going through a true golden age in several sports, including, of course, soccer. The U23 team competed in the 2004 Olympic Games where they dreamed of achieving the first Olympic medal in this discipline with the help of Marcelo Bielsa.
Waiting for Paris 2024, in 90min We want to go back in time and remember what it was like for the Argentine National Team to win the gold medal in the Olympic Games. Athens he year 2004.
Marcelo “el Loco” Bielsa He was the technical director at that time to end the curse that the soccer team was carrying in this event. An Argentina reinforced with 3 great players like Roberto Ayala, Gabriel Heinze and Cristian González, I beat Paraguay 1-0 in the final.
When reading the names that made up this squad, it is logical to understand how they managed to get the gold medal. One of the most invited to participate in this campaign was the Ayala Mouse that, considering the silver medal that he acquired in the 1996 Olympic Games and that of gold In Athens, he became the first Argentine soccer player to win two medals.
Archers: Germán Lux and Wilfredo Caballero.
Defenders: Roberto Ayala, Nicolás Burdisso, Fabricio Coloccini, Gabriel Heinze, Leandro Fernández and Clemente Rodríguez.
Frills: Javier Mascherano, Nicolás Medina, Luis González, Cristian González and Andrés D'Alessandro.
Fronts: Mariano González, César Delgado, Mauro Rosales, Javier Saviola, Carlos Tevez and Luciano Figueroa.
The figure of this team was Carlitos Tevezwho was also the top scorer with 8 points and, of course, one of those was the one converted in the final.
Without a doubt, it was a more than favorable campaign. They have played 6 matches in which No received not a single goal against and has won 3 of them by rout.
The archer German Lux, who belonged to Club Atlético River Plate was a starter from start to finish and was key to being able to finish with an undefeated record until the end of the tournament. The albiceleste had to overcome Italy nothing more and nothing less than in the semifinal.
These were the rivals and the results that Argentina obtained:
Argentina 6 – Serbia and Montenegro 0
Argentina 2 -Tunisia 0
Argentina 1 – Australia 0
Argentina 4 – Costa Rica 0
Argentina 3 – Italy 0
Argentina 1 – Paraguay 0
