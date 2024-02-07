Junior from Barranquilla returned to first place in the 2024-I League, after achieving a new victory as a visitor this Sunday. This time they beat Alianza 0-1 in Valledupar, in a day that closed with Bucaramanga's victory against Santa Fe in Bogotá, the first in 21 years. .

A penalty goal by Carlos Bacca, in the 74th minute, after a foul by Leonardo Saldaña in the local area, gave the three points to the team led by Arturo Reyes.

With 10 points on the table, Junior took first place from Deportes Tolima, which had defeated Millonarios 2-0 on Saturday. in a match in which the defense and goalkeeper Álvaro Montero had a night to forget.

Three points behind Junior and two behind Tolima were Atlético Nacional, which beat Águilas Doradas 0-3 as a visitor; Fortaleza, who drew 1-1 at home against Envigado in Techo, and the Rionegro team.

América entered the group of eight on Saturday, thanks to a tight 1-0 victory against Patriotas, with an own goal by Juan Carlos Díaz. The defeat plunges those led by Harold Rivera into the relegation zone.

The other team that is in the relegation zone is Jaguares, although they cut Deportivo Cali's lead with their 1-1 draw against Pasto this Monday. Jaime de la Pava's team lost 1-0 to DIM, which reached the top eight, in a match with controversial refereeing by Luis Matorel.



Results of the fourth date

Tolima 2-0 Millionaires

America 1-0 Patriots

Fortress 1-1 Envigado

Golden Eagles 0-3 National

Alliance 0-1 Junior

Boyacá Chicó 1-2 Pereira

Pasture 1-1 Jaguars

Medellín 1-0 Cali

Once Caldas 0-0 Equity

Santa Fe 0-1. Bucaramanga

League standings

