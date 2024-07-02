General Alaudinov: Special Operation in Ukraine Will End in Autumn 2024

Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the General Staff, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov named a possible deadline for the completion of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He believes that this will happen in the fall of 2024.

According to an associate of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Kyiv also realizes that the armed confrontation is nearing its end. As an example, he cited the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Elena, who bought herself a luxury car with the money she “earned” from the military conflict. Alaudinov noted that this “will not help them.”

We are going to complete the SVO this year. (…) I am more than sure that we will complete the SVO this fall. (…) Our enemy already knows about it too Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”

The commander of Akhmat has repeatedly said that the SVO should end with Russia’s victory in 2024. He also warned that even after the end of the special operation, Russia’s enemies will try to destabilize the situation in the country.

According to Alaudinov, the operational situation is currently under the control of the Russian military. He reported that the decisive battles for the Russian army against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will take place soon.

Putin names condition for ending Ukrainian conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in early June that the conflict could end in two to three months if the United States stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The Russian leader added that he had told US President Joe Biden about the need to stop supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) with weapons.

“He once sent me a letter, and I responded to him in writing: if you want to stop military actions in Ukraine, stop supplying weapons. And these actions will stop within two, maximum three months,” Putin said.

On June 14, he announced a new peace proposal to Ukraine and the West.

According to the head of state, Moscow will cease fire and begin negotiations after Kyiv withdraws troops from the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, and also refuses to join NATO.

As soon as Kiev announces that they are ready for such a decision and begin a real withdrawal of troops from these regions, and also officially notifies of the abandonment of plans to join NATO, from our side immediately, literally at that very moment, an order will follow to cease fire and begin negotiations. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

In addition, the neutral and non-nuclear status of Kyiv is a fundamental position of the negotiations. As for Moscow, it is ready to sit down at the negotiating table “even tomorrow,” Putin added.

Russia has assessed the likelihood of completing the SVO in 2024

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk doubted that the SVO will end in 2024.

“You know, I would clearly not get so excited about the timing, because there are many factors at play here, including economic, financial, and, most importantly, the military factor – this is the help of the West, which is developing and continuing this war, and I support one hundred percent that Russia will win,” Matviychuk expressed his opinion.

Member of the State Duma Defense Committee Viktor Zavarzin, in turn, noted that Russia is making every effort to end the Ukrainian conflict, but it is too early to talk about specific dates. He noted that forecasts for the end of the SVO are different, because the situation is difficult both on the NATO side and on the US side.

“Of course, I would like it all to end. According to our calculations, Russia has success in all areas. But it is still too early to talk specifically about the fact that it will all end in 2024,” the politician said and suggested waiting.