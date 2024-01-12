CBS: Texas National Guard took control of a section of the US-Mexico border

The Texas National Guard has “seized” a section of the US-Mexico border, denying access to federal border patrol agents. The TV channel reported this CBS.

The Texas National Guard, deployed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, which federal border agents were using to hold migrants before transporting them for further processing, the broadcaster reported. Migrants crossing the Rio Grande River illegally end up there.

An anonymous source for the TV channel said that on Thursday, January 11, Texas authorities banned border patrol boats from patrolling the area. The next day, the US Department of Justice appealed to the country's Supreme Court. Texas Department of Defense spokesman Michael Perry, who oversees the state's National Guard, said that the actions of local authorities are aimed at preventing migrants from illegally crossing the border.

“The takeover of Shelby Park is the latest and most brazen attempt by Texas officials to challenge the federal government's authority over immigration,” the television station notes.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the victory of his predecessor Donald Trump in the presidential election poses many threats to the United States. The current head of the White House believes that Trump primarily poses a danger to American democracy. Trump himself promised to arrange the largest deportation in US history if he wins the election.