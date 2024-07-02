The Commissioner’s words in Austria

“We had just made official the five-second penalty for Lando Norris for not respecting the track limits when we looked up at the two punctured wheels”. Johnny Herberta former driver who served as Steward in the Austrian GP, ​​gave his version of events regarding the contact between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at Turn 3, a collision that resulted in a puncture for both. Verstappen managed to finish the GP in fifth place, Norris had to retire.

Herbert responded to those calling for a more severe penalty for Verstappen: “McLaren wanted a harsher sanction, but it’s part of the game of roles – explained Herbert reached by coinpoker.com – We gave Verstappen the maximum penalty possible based on the regulations. If you cause an accident or force a driver off the circuit, the penalty is ten seconds. We immediately analyzed the incident and established the penalty. The fault was clearly Verstappen’s.”

Herbert stressed that it is part of Max’s DNA to race like this when it comes to wheel-to-wheel duels: “Verstappen has always done it, he always drove at the limit of the rules if not beyond, forcing the unwritten rules between drivers. It’s difficult to fight with him because he intimidates you, just like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton did. Norris could have moved and avoided the contact, but he did well not to move because that sent a message to Verstappen. It’s been a long time since Verstappen showed this side of him, but it’s part of him and it really comes from Schumacher also because Michael was Jos’ teammate who taught Max everything he could pass on to him”.