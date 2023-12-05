The lawyer of Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) He hopes that the former president will be released from prison tomorrow, when the corresponding administrative procedures are completed and after this Tuesday the Constitutional Court ordered his immediate release.

“Understanding that the opening hours are until 4 pm (also Colombian time) here (in the prison), it is most likely that it will be tomorrow. It is necessary to continue administrative procedures so that the office of release,” said his defense, Elio Riera, at the doors of the Barbadillo prison in Lima.

He indicated that he was going to go to the National Penitentiary Institute of Peru (INPE) to try to speed up the pending administrative procedures and hopes that this Wednesday at noon Fujimori can be released.

He explained that after speaking with the former president and informing him of what was dictated by the Constitutional Court, he has shown “calm, hope and gratitude to all the people who have worked for this just cause.”

“Today we have managed to achieve justice, previously limited in Ica, we have achieved it, we have achieved that based on the criteria of humanity and above all with greater preponderance of the mandates of the Constitutional Court, this sentence is made effective,” he indicated. .

He added that Fujimori is clinically stable and that his children have remained in this process in “constant concern and communion of efforts.”.

He also stated that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDC) “cannot decide who is released and who is not” and that the message that must prevail is precisely the protection of human rights.

The Constitutional Court of Peru ordered the release of Fujimori on Tuesday, despite the fact that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ordered the opposite last year.

Alberto Fujimori, former president of Peru.

“This Constitutional Court orders that the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) and the director of the Barbadillo Prison (where he remains imprisoned), on the same day, order the immediate release of the favored person, Alberto Fujimori,” reads an order from the TC.

The resolution, which was signed by 3 of the current 6 members of the TC, with the casting vote of the president of the organization, Francisco Morales, declared “the appeal for reconsideration was founded in the end of the direct and immediate execution of the sentence of 12 last March, relapse in the present process”.

Last Friday, a court in the southern region of Ica declared inadmissible a first resolution of the Constitutional Court that restored Fujimori’s pardon and returned the case to the TC.

The president of the highest court, Francisco Morales, had stated that the authorities should “proceed to the immediate release” of Fujimori, contrary to two resolutions issued by the Inter-American Court.

Victims reject the decision

The decision of the Constitutional Court generated this Tuesday the rejection of the relatives of the victims of the massacres for which the former president was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“As family members of victims We are condemned to live Decembers between anguish, rage and the feeling of being second-class citizens.. Our rights are less than the undue freedom of a criminal,” said Gisela Ortiz, sister of one of the ten students who disappeared at La Cantuta University in 1992.

The representative of the bereaved of this notorious case added, on her FujimoriGuilty”.

Marisiela Monzón Ramos, daughter of Celia Ramos, who died in 1997 after being forcibly sterilized by Alberto Fujimori’s regime.

The disappearance of the students and a teacher from La Cantuta and the massacre of 15 people in Barrios Altos in 1991 are the two cases of human rights abuses for which Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Lawyer Carlos Rivera, defender of the relatives of the victims of the cases for which former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) was sentenced to 25 years in prison, stated that Peru “is placed on the list of states” that have decided to violate a ruling from an international court, after the Constitutional Court (TC) ordered the release of the former ruler.

“We are extremely surprised”Rivera declared to the Channel N television when commenting on the TC’s decision to order the release of Fujimori, despite the fact that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDH Court) indicated the opposite last year.

Rivera stressed that, with this resolution “the Peruvian State is placed on the list of states that have manifestly decided to fail to comply with a ruling of an international court”.

“We are placing ourselves in a situation of rebellion,” he emphasized before considering that the resolution is “a serious fact, which ends up expressing a very serious deterioration in the conditions of the rule of law in our country.”

The lawyer recalled that the Peruvian State has until this Wednesday to respond to a request made last week by the Court of Human Rights for its resolution to comply with the order it gave not to release Fujimori.

He noted that, after this, the Court “is going to call a compliance control hearing” and he is “completely sure that the court will ratify its resolution again” and “in the next few days Fujimori will have to return” to prison.

Rivera also noted that The resolution was only signed by three of the 6 members of the TC, although the vote of the president of the organization, Francisco Morales, was decisive..

“They are the ones who signed the resolution. If there was a contrary decision, surely that would be expressed by the other magistrates who at the time cast a singular vote,” he noted.

He commented that this, “beyond the formality, I think it takes away the ground and validity of a decision that is supposed to be so important, as it represents a breaking point in our relationship with the Inter-American System.”

EFE