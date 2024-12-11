The Minister of Health of Mexico, David Kershenobich, has confirmed the death of 17 minorsmostly premature boys and girls, for a bacteria outbreak Klebsiella Oxytoca in four medical centers in eight hospitals in the country. Kershenobich has reported that the batches of the food supplements that were supplied to the fatal victims, from the company Productos Hospitalarios SA de CV, identified as the focus of the outbreaks.

They have registered thirteen deaths in four medical centers in the State of Mexicothree in two hospitals in Michoacán and one more in Guanajuatoa place where six more cases are under observation, in addition to another nine in Michoacán.

Kershenobich has said that tests are being carried out to determine if it is the same strain of antibioticssince it has been confirmed that the company supplying the nutrition products that the victims consumed is the same and they come from the same mixing plant in Toluca, capital of the State of Mexico. “This finding represents the hypothesis that at some point in the process of making the solutions, contamination occurred,” he explained.

Kershenobich has highlighted that when the first cases became known, issued a national alertwhich will be in force for at least one more week, as a preventive measure, since this Tuesday the outbreak should be closed since there have been no records of more cases since last December 3.

The company, investigated

For her part, the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, has delved into the fact that the main hypothesis they are considering is that These food supplements arrived already contaminated from the Toluca factory and has asked the competent authorities to launch a “detailed inspection” of the rest of the plants

The companywhich has been suspended as soon as the outbreak became known, will be investigated, Sheinbaum has advanced “because there are deceased children” and invites the prosecutors of the different states in which deaths have been registered to open their own investigations. “We want the last resort to be reached,” has stressed.





The aforementioned bacteria is one of the many found in the intestine and although it does not usually cause disease, it doestends to be aggressive in more vulnerable people such as older adults, immunosuppressed patients, newborns, chronic lung patients or long-term patients in intensive care. Its symptoms are urinary infections, but also in the central nervous system, in the bloodstream and pneumonia. In the most severe cases, multiple organ failure or septic shock may occur.