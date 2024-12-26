Smoked salmon, cold cuts and pâté are products that They are not usually recommended for pregnant women. This does not mean that they are prohibited foods, since their consumption depends on the production process, that is, whether they are pasteurized.

So we ask ourselves: why pasteurization is the detail on which the safe consumption of pregnant women depends. This is because this process consists of a high temperature cooking that make it possible to eliminate dangerous bacteria such as listeria.

Listeriosis is the cause of premature births, including abortions and neurological problems in children. More and more people are affected, with around 2,000 cases annually in the European Union and a death rate of 15.6%. The symptoms are general malaise like a common flu and, in its most complicated phase, immediate hospitalization may be needed.

It is worth mentioning that it is one of the most dangerous pathogens due to its resistance in complicated environments, since it can survive at temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees below zero. Its main attack is on the immune system and it has been scientifically proven that the people who are most affected are pregnant women.





Why is it important to pasteurize products?

In other words, pasteurization is the key to ensuring a safe consumption. This technique plays a crucial role in the food industry, because in addition to eliminating listeria, we can also prevent E. coli and salmonella.

