The post of a famous YouTuber and gamer who recently became the mother of little Dante is making the rounds on the web. A post in defense of all new mothers who are criticized and asked to cover up when they give their own infants milk in a public place. LaSabri breastfeeds her son with a handkerchief on her head: so is it covered enough?

Sabrina Cereseto, aka La Sabri, is a very famous youtuber and gamer, who recently became Dante’s mother. On social media, you talked about pregnancy, first, and motherhood, then, with all the difficulties women have. Even when it comes to breastfeeding your children.

Often, in fact, women are asked to cover themselves while giving the mother’s milk to children in a restaurant, bar or any public place. As if such a natural and beautiful gesture were something to hide from others.

After the photo of the model Maggie Maureralready made up like a golden statue in the backstage of the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris, while breastfeeding her daughter, here is where LaSabri also wanted to bear his testimony.

There is still a strong taboo around pregnancy, motherhood and breastfeeding. However, women no longer want to hide, they want to be free to be mothers, workers, women, in any circumstance. Normalizing motherhood and also breastfeeding is essential, because it’s a natural gesture, nothing scandalous.

LaSabri breastfeeds son Dante with a handkerchief on his head: here’s why he did it

The youtuber Sabrina Cereseto (known as LaSabri), who gave birth to Dante in January (child with the youtuber Alessio Bourcet aka Pika Palindrome), wanted to do justice to all women who are told that they should cover up while breastfeeding.

The 34-year-old woman says:

Me when they ask me to cover myself to breastfeed.

With a handkerchief on her head, she too tries to silence those who would like to hide such a natural gesture as feeding their child.