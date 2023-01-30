The match between Celta de Vigo and Athletic Club de Bilbao on this day has put an end to Iñaki Williams’ record for consecutive matches played. The striker leaves the figure at 251 consecutive matches after failing to recover in time after the Cup match against Valencia. The goal of the eldest of the Willams brothers was to reach 300 consecutive games. Right now the classification is as follows. Iñaki Williams with 251 games, followed by Juan Antonio Larrañaga with 202 and by Luis Miguel Arconada with 188 games played.
Iñaki had been playing uninterruptedly since April 20, 2016, the day Athletic lost against Atlético. Athletic’s last match in LaLiga without the participation of Iñaki Williams was in Málaga (0-1), on April 17, 2016. There have been 1,174 days in which all LaLiga matches have had Iñaki Williams as the protagonist of the line-ups from Athletic. The international with Ghana has left the legacy of a record that will take several years to break.
His knee has not been able to withstand the trot and he has had to stop after six years without missing a game. A figure that is within the reach of very few. Iñaki’s physical preparation is sublime. As of today, according to the match calendars, it is normal for the players to have to stop. The Wednesday-Sunday rhythm is saturating the teams and many players are starting to get the flu.
#Iñaki #Williams #record #consecutive #games #played #LaLiga
