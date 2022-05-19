Thankfully it’s a story with a happy ending, but it’s all thanks to a sweet dog named Parsifal if these kittens are safe and sound. Five abandoned kittens were rescued by a dog who spared no effort to find them. Has helped the brigade and allowed the agents to retrieve the little ones and secure them.

Parsifal has the nose of a hound that came in handy in saving five kittens. Francesco Speroni he was walking with his dog behind Palazzo Mediceo in Lucca, when Parsifal noticed some strange movements near some stalls. They were little cats just born into the world. And abandon yourself to their fate.

In all there were five tiny cats, frightened, alone, who could never have done it alone. But luckily Parsifal was there to think of them. Four have been recovered by the Free Born association that is taking care of them. While the fifth has not yet been recovered.

Some kittens were too scared to come out of their hiding place under the marble firm’s pits. I immediately called the Carabinieri Marshal Pino Pigliacelli who immediately activated alerting the municipal police of Seravezza who intervened after a few minutes.

This is the story of the man. The fighters then put the kittens in one box, trying to recover even those who were hiding. And they also bought some milk and water to help the little ones, waiting for the volunteers who would take care of them.

Abandoned kittens rescued by a dog who notices their presence

Municipal police officers have refreshed the poor little animals out of their pockets, not a foregone conclusion, but which demonstrates the attention of the police forces towards poor animals in difficulty.

Now the cats are with the Nati Liberi association, waiting to be strong enough to find a forever home.