Tragedy in the nursery school in L’Aquila: the teacher of the children overwhelmed by the car speaks, shocked by what she witnessed

The tragedy that occurred yesterday afternoon in L’Aquila shocked everyone. A parked car went wild and ended its run in the garden of a nursery, overwhelming 6 children and killing one. To be shocked most of all, apart from the families of the children, the teacher who witnessed the whole scene and who gave first aid to the children involved in the accident.

There yesterday’s dateWednesday 18 May 2022, it will never be forgotten by the citizens of L’Aquila and from all the Abruzzese, for a dramatic news that hit the capital at about 15:00 in the afternoon.

A 37-year-old woman arrived atkindergarten May Day and got out of the car, leaving her 8-year-old son inside, to pick up her other child.

Suddenly the handbrake of the car it is off and the car began its unstoppable run down the slope, ending straight into the kindergarten courtyard where all the children were playing. to

Six are the children that are finished under the wheels of the car. A brutal scene that those present witnessed helpless, without being able to do anything to avoid it.

Unfortunately, one of the little ones, Tommaso, is deceased en route to the hospital. Another child is in critical condition and is struggling to survive.

To clarify the matter it was obviously an investigation launchedwhich involves the 37-year-old woman for the crime of road murder.

The words of the children’s teacher

Apart from the familiesof the little victim and of the other injured children, to be particularly upset she is the teacher who at that moment was looking after the little ones and who could not do anything to save them.

Intercepted by some local journalists who arrived at the scene shortly after the tragedy, the woman left a brief statement, but one that suggests the strong shock that what happened has caused them.

I saw the children wedged under the cars of the car. I will never forget that scene.

The mayor of L’Aquila Pierluigi Biondi declared the city ​​mourning for today. The team that will take care of the investigations, led by the prosecutor Stefano Gallo, will try to shed more light on the dynamics of what happened.

There carmeanwhile, it was seized. The necessary tests will be used to understand if the handbrake has been released due to technical problems or if, for fun or by mistake, the 8-year-old child left alone in the car by the woman has deactivated it.