The (at the moment) third best-selling console in history is about to be replaced. If nothing goes wrong, nintendo will present its Switch 2 at some point in 2025and this is something that is already recognized, even within the Japanese video game company.

Although there is still no official information about the machine, its specifications and the improvements it includes, leaks in this regard have been happening for a long time; so much so that, at this point, it is easy to get a pretty good idea of ​​what Mario and Link’s firm has planned to compete in the market in the coming years.

When is Switch 2 coming out?

What practically the entire industry agrees on is that the machine will surely arrive sometime in 2025 and that it will be announced by Nintendo in one of its classic Direct events, which are held online. Recently, analysts have pointed out that the machine could even be presented between this month of January and March, when the fiscal year ends.

Normally, after the presentation, a couple of months would still have to pass before Switch 2 began to be available in stores. If it ends up being like this, it is normal for users to have the first units of the machine in their hands between spring and early summer.









Will it still be hybrid?

The designs that have been shared so far for Switch 2 make it clear that Nintendo has no intention of stopping betting on the hybrid system on its console. Therefore, the machine can still be used to play connected to the television or in portable mode, which for us is how it is most enjoyed. The great attraction of the system.

Will it change much in appearance?

According to the latest images shared by the well-known leaker OnLeaks on the site 91mobilesSwitch 2 will be quite similar to the current console. The Joy-Con remain on the sides of the panel and the location of buttons and joysticks will be exactly the same as on current machines. Now, the rail system to insert them into the console can disappear and be replaced by the use of magnets. They would no longer fit together, therefore, in the same way.

The console is also expected to be nnoticeably larger: It will reach 271 x 116.4 x 31.4 mm compared to 241 x 102 x 14 mm for the Switch OLED and 239 x 102 x 14 mm for the original Switch. The screen, obviously, will gain presence. It is pointed out that the diagonal will be 8.4 inches (the current OLED model remains at 7 and the classic at 6.2).

Obviously, the machine will be much more powerful and offer better graphics. In addition, it will add a new USB-C input on the top to facilitate charging when the user is playing in portable mode. A new ‘U’-shaped support also appears on the back, designed to improve stability when playing with the system resting on a table.

Will I be able to play physical Switch games on Switch 2?

Everything points to yes. Leaked images of the console show that the game input slot remains similar to the current Switch. Regarding the titles you have in online format, of course, there will be no problem playing them in the new hybrid.

Will it come with new games?

That’s for sure. The leaks suggest that it would launch with more than 20 titles; among them new Mario Kart, three-dimensional Mario and ‘Metroid Prime 4’ within the realm of exclusives. There has also been speculation about the launch of third-party works that, although they have been on the market for some time, are difficult to port to a machine like the current Switch due to the lack of power. They enter the poolsRed Dead Redemption 2‘, ‘Elden Ring‘ or the ‘remakes’ of ‘Final Fantasy VII‘.

How much will it cost?

It will most likely move around 400 eurosaccording to the latest leaks. It would, therefore, be cheaper than the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Will the current Switch be discontinued?

Of course not. Or, at least, it shouldn’t be like that. Nintendo has managed to market nearly 150 million Switches around the world, so it is normal, and sensible, for the machine to continue receiving many of the video games, not all, that reach its successor in the first moments of its release. life. And, surely, the console can also continue to be purchased in stores.