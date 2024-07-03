France, she takes a picture with a Nazi hat: Rassemblement National candidate withdraws

In Normandy, the candidate of the Rassemblement National Ludivine Daoudi was induced by the party to withdraw after a photo was released showing her smiling while wearing a swastika hat used by the Luftwaffe, the air force of Nazi Germany.

The photo dates back years and was published online by opponent Emma Fourreau, candidate for the Nouveau Front Populaire in the legislative elections. “Ludivine Daoudi,” reads the post on X that accompanies the screenshot, “has disappeared since the beginning of the campaign. Looking at her social networks, you can better understand why. On July 7, not a single vote for these filthy fascists.” Daoudi, in the first round on June 30, had obtained 19.95% of the vote and had come in behind the Republican mayor of Caen Joël Bruneau (43.11%) and the candidate of the Nouveau Front Populaire Emma Fourreau (34.82%).