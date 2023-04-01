The National Electoral Institute (INE) reported this Friday, March 31, that the new president counselor will take office this coming April 3.

Guadalupe Taddei Zavala will be the one to occupy the position that Lorenzo Córdova will leave, after being appointed by the Chamber of Deputies.

In addition to her, Rita Bell López Vences, Jorge Montaño Ventura and Arturo Castillo Loza will also begin their nine-year term as directors of the INE.

“The General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures establishes in its article 36, numeral 7, that the elected councilors must protest the law in a session held by the General Council within twenty-four hours following their election,” reported the Institute.

However, and due to the process carried out by the deputies for their appointment, which took place during the early hours of Friday, some of the councilors, including their president, had problems moving to Mexico City.

“Therefore, the session in which they will protest was already called, by Córdova Vianello, for this Monday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m.,” commented the INE.

Finally, they commented that the same law states that the president counselor must take a protest herself and then take the protest to the appointed counselors.

“Regardless of the date on which they will take their oath, the four new members of the General Council will formally take up their positions on Tuesday, April 4,” the INE clarified.