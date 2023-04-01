Belarusian president said he will work with the Kremlin to “guarantee the sovereignty and independence” of the two countries

The President of Belarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, said this Friday (31.Mar.2023) that, if Russia wants and is necessary, it will be able to position nuclear weapons for strategic use in Belarusian territory. The head of state made the statements in a speech at the Palace of the Republic of the country. The information is from the state news agency belt.

“If need be, Putin and I will also bring strategic nuclear weapons here. And these foreign scum, who are now trying to blow us up inside and out, have to understand this. We will stop at nothing to defend our countries, our states and our peoples.”said the Belarusian leader.

Lukashenko reinforced that Belarus and Russia will act in joint efforts to “guarantee sovereignty and independence” of the 2 countries. He also said that the Belarusian army acquired a “powerful Iskander missile system”. The “9K720 Iskander” is a short-range ballistic missile launching system, equipped with a vehicle for carrying the armament, produced and deployed by the Russian Armed Forces.

The head of state of Belarus declared that the country’s army also has planes capable of carrying nuclear ammunition. “Did you hear what the Russian president [Vladimir Putin] said about the relevant infrastructure on the territory of Belarus. I would like to clarify, all the infrastructure has been created and is ready”he added.

Lukashenko’s speech came days after Putin’s announce on Saturday (25.mar) that it would position nuclear weapons in Belarus. The measure is a warning to NATO countries (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) that provide military support to Ukraine.

Speaking on Russian state TV, Putin compared his plans with measures taken by the United States. “There is nothing new here. The US has been doing this for decades. They have their tactical nukes long positioned in their allies’ territory.”said the leader of the Kremlin.

On Tuesday (28.Mar), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus confirmed that would receive nuclear weapons from Russia.

“Over the past two and a half years, the Republic of Belarus has been subjected to unprecedented political, economic and informational pressures from the United States, Great Britain and their NATO allies.as well as member states of the European Union“, the agency said in a statement.

Belarus borders with Russia, Ukraine and also with member countries of natowhich are Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The country is also an ally of the Russian government and, in January 2022, allowed part of Russian troops to invade northern Ukraine through its territory.

MORE THAN TWO DECADES IN POWER

In power since 1994, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko, 68, a former collective farm manager in the Soviet Union, is often labeled by critics and Western publications as “the last dictator of Europe”. Under his stewardship, impoverished Belarus, home to 9.3 million people, is regularly cited in reports on human rights abuses.

The country’s situation has led the international community, such as the political and economic nations of the EU (European Union) and the US to adopt sanctions against Minsk.

On Sunday (March 26), 1 day after Putin’s announcement, the EU’s high representative for policy affairs, Josep Borrell, stated that the economic bloc is ready to respond with more sanctions.

“The hosting of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus would mean an irresponsible escalation and a threat to European security. Belarus can still stop it, it’s their choice“.