The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will start soon. When is the kick-off for Germany? Where can you see the games? © Nikku/dpa

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar starts in a few weeks. Everything you need to know about kick-off times, games and the background to the World Cup at a glance.

Qatar – Despite boycott calls and criticism: The 2022 World Cup (WM) will start in less than two weeks. Due to the high temperatures, the soccer World Cup will take place in winter this year in host country Qatar. The international football association FIFA decided to do this in 2015. When does the World Cup start? When is kick-off time for Germany? An overview of this year’s World Cup, which is probably one of the most controversial football World Cups in the history of sport.

When does the 2022 World Cup start in Qatar? An overview of all appointments

The World Cup in Qatar will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022. There are 64 World Cup games in total. The winner will be chosen on December 18, 2022 at the World Cup final. The opening match will start with hosts Qatar and Ecuador at 17:00 on November 20, 2022.

The group matches at the 2022 World Cup will take place at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The round of 16 starts at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The quarter-finals will also be kicked off at the same time. The two semi-finals will take place at 8:00 p.m. and the final at 4:00 p.m., writes ran.de.

World Cup in Qatar 2022: when is the kick-off for Germany?

The German national team will play against Japan for the first time at the 2022 World Cup on November 23 from 4 p.m. The knockout phase begins with the round of 16 from December 3rd. Germany is playing in Group E at this year’s World Cup. An overview of the venues and kick-off times for the group:

Wed, 11/23/2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Khalifa International Stadium:



Germany vs Japan

2:00 p.m. at Khalifa International Stadium: Germany vs Japan Wed, 11/23/2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Al Thumama Stadium:



Spain vs Costa Rica

5:00 p.m. at Al Thumama Stadium: Spain vs Costa Rica Sun, 11/27/2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium:



Japan vs Costa Rica

11:00 a.m. at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium: Japan vs Costa Rica Sun, 11/27/2022 at 8:00 p.m. at Al Bayt Stadium:



Spain versus Germany

8:00 p.m. at Al Bayt Stadium: Spain versus Germany Thu, 01.12.2022 at 8 p.m. in the Khalifa International Stadium:



Japan vs Spain

Japan vs Spain Thu, 01.12.2022 at 8:00 p.m. at Al Bayt Stadium:



Costa Rica versus Germany

Follow the 2022 World Cup live: Where can you watch the World Cup games?

The 2022 World Cup can be followed by viewers via the live stream from ARD and ZDF. In addition, both offer a free app for smartphones, tablets or smart TVs. MagentaTV also offers an app for the corresponding devices – however, a paid subscription is required for the live stream. restaurateurs in Bremen and Lower Saxony are offering public viewing for the 2022 World Cup to be able to follow.

World Cup in Qatar 2022: Why the award to hosts is heavily criticized

Whether many spectators will watch the World Cup at all remains to be seen. Because for many, the World Cup in Qatar is a controversial issue. Former FIFA President Joseph “Sepp” Blatter recently commented on the World Cup award. “The award to Qatar was a mistake. And I was responsible for that as President at the time,” Blatter said Swiss daily gazette.

Why? Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International have repeatedly called for the World Cup in Qatar to be abandoned in order to take a stand against the incomplete labor law reform and human rights violations. Serious allegations have been leveled against Qatari officers with increasing frequency because members of the LGBTQ community have been mistreated sportschau.de.

World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman sparked discussion with scandalous statements

World Cup ambassador and former footballer Khalid Salman heated up with his homophobic statements in the ZDF documentary “Geheimsache Qatar” a basic discussion about Qatar as World Cup host. In an interview with sports journalist Jochen Breyer, Salman said that although everyone is welcome at the World Cup, he has a problem with gays. According to Salman, homosexuality is “haram”, i.e. a sin and a “spiritual harm”.

Recently, another statement from a Qatari interlocutor also polarized reactions on the Internet. In conversation with Salman and other participants in the conversation, Breyer asked the question of the need for women to wear full veils. Then a Comparative image of a woman with a candy drawn.

The discussion about the situation in Qatar is becoming increasingly important at a political level and is putting Germany in a dilemma. Qatar would be a suitable gas supplier for Germany, which is why the Economics Minister Robert Habeck agreed to a deal with the sheikhs. But this deal fell through.