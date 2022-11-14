Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- With a great family atmosphere, live music and fun mechanical games, the inauguration of the Canaco Fair Expo 2023, where the beautiful Yazmín Camacho Payán was crowned as the queen of merchants 2023, for which Carlos Orduño, Guillermo Romero and Armando Camacho placed the crown on Yazmín as queen of Canaco. The new sovereign of the organized commerce of Guamúchil, she was accompanied by her relatives and her beautiful friends. For that great day, Yazmín lucuio radiant with a beautiful fitted dress which was full of stones.