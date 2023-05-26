For the fourth date of Group D of the Copa Libertadores de América 2023, River Plate faced Sporting Cristal in Peru with the urgent need to win or at least score, since due to goal difference they were in last place in the table of positions led by Fluminense of Brazil.
The “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis barely tied and thus complicates his classification to the round of 16 of the contest. Next, we will review the calendar that is coming to the River Plate team both in this Copa Libertadores and in the 2023 Professional League, which leads by five points ahead of its immediate pursuer San Lorenzo.
By date 18 and after knowing where he will be standing in the continental contest, the “Millo” will visit Liniers to continue directing his course in the local championship.
Still with a date to be confirmed, on the date 19 of 27, the River Plate team will arrive at this match knowing how many chances they have to receive the top candidate once again. He will face the always complicated Defence, which may come close to “Millo” in the table.
The most complicated game on paper, among all those that remain in the group stage. Fluminense is a very tough rival and they have already shown it with the win they gave them in Brazil. River will have to assert its locality.
By the date 20 and beginning to reach the final stretch of the local contest, River will visit Banfield to face the “Drill”, looking to take advantage of the bad moment of the team that is now commanded by the historic Julio Falcioni.
Another of the matches that he must win to continue moving away from his pursuers. Bovaglio’s Instituto had a good start but then failed to establish itself in the First Division. River will play a full field again.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
VELEZ
|
5/29
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
DEFENDING
|
3/6
|
16.30
|
LPF
|
FLUMINENSE
|
7/6
|
20.30
|
LIBERATORS
|
BANFIELD
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
INSTITUTE
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
