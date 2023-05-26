The ceasefire, monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States, was reached after five weeks of fighting in Khartoum and violence in other parts of Sudan, including the western region of Darfur.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and forced more than 1.3 million people to flee their homes.

The US State Department said that the ceasefire monitoring mechanism in Sudan detected possible violations of the agreement on Wednesday, which included the use of artillery, warplanes and drones.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that “we are seeing violations of the ceasefire,” adding that the violations “include monitoring of the use of artillery, warplanes and drones, reliable reports of air strikes, continued fighting in the heart of Khartoum, and clashes in Zalingei.”

He went on to say that Washington “continues its contacts with both sides, and presses both sides over the alleged violations.”

He concluded by saying, “We reserve our authority to impose sanctions, and we will not hesitate to use this authority, if necessary.”

Residents said that clashes between the two sides broke out on Wednesday in Khartoum, neighboring Omdurman and the strategic city of Al-Obeid to the southwest.

According to Toby Harward, coordinator of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, an armed group surrounded the city of Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur state.

He added that telecommunications were cut off and gangs roaming the city on motorbikes attacked hospitals, government headquarters, offices of aid organizations, banks and homes.

The same thing happened in the city of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, where communication between residents was cut off for several days after the killing of about 510 people.

The conflict broke out in Khartoum in mid-April, forcing more than a million people to flee inside Sudan, and 319,000 fled to neighboring countries.