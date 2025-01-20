Australia will have its end early. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic They will meet in the early hours of Tuesday, January 21, for a place in the semifinals of the first Grand Slam of the season. The Spaniard got rid of the injured Jack Draper, who retired in the third set when he lost 7-5, 6-1, while the Serbian did not complicate his life against Jiri Lehecka, whom he defeated 6-3, 6-4 and 7-6 (4).

This will be the eighth meeting between the two, the first in a quarter-final – before they had always been in the semi-finals or finals – and the first since they met in the fight for the gold medal in the past. Paris 2024 Olympic Gameswhere the Serbian managed to beat the Spanish 7-6(3), 7-6(2), who had to settle for winning the silver medal. “Nothing can ever beat seeing me on the podium listening to the Serbian anthem with the flag raised,” Nole declared at a press conference after the final at the Phillipe Chatrier.

Of the seven meetings between Alcaraz and Djokovic, three have been in Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic took the semifinals of Roland Garros 2023 and the Spaniard won the Wimbledon finals in 2023 and 2024. The Spaniard has never beaten the Serbian on a hard court, a pending task for Australia.

This is how Carlos Alcaraz reaches the quarterfinals

Before reaching the quarterfinals, the Spaniard made his debut in Melbourne, easily beating the Kazakh tennis player Alexander Shevchenkowhile he did not give the Japanese an option either Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round. He lost the first set in the third round against the Portuguese Nuno Gomes and in the second round he was overwhelming Jack Draper before the British retired due to injury and thus gave the El Palmar tennis player a pass to the second round.









Now the Spaniard will have to bring out his best version to beat the Serbian. Whoever wins will have a lot of ground gained to try to fight for this Grand Slam on Next Sunday, January 26in a hypothetical grand final against the Italian Jannik Sinner. However, first they will have to answer to the winner of the duel between Tommy Paul and Alexander Zverev, who are on the same side of the draw.

Schedule and where to see the Alcaraz – Djokovic

The most anticipated quarterfinal match of the 2025 Australian Open will close the day on Tuesday at the Rod Laver Arenaand it will do so at a time that European fans can celebrate: on the 11 in the morning in peninsular time.

It is worth remembering that Eurosport was the television that acquired the rights to broadcast exclusively in our country the matches of the Australian Open 2025. This duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic in the quarterfinals can be seen live on television through the platforms that They have this channel, which are Movistar+, Orange, Dazn and Max, with all the matches being played in the tournament held in Melbourne being available on the latter.

