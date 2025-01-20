According to media reports, a return of Brazil’s football superstar Neymar to his home club is getting closer and closer. Accordingly, FC Santos, for whom the soon-to-be 33-year-old played until 2013, is said to have made a loan offer to Neymar’s current employer in Saudi Arabia. “Neymar is two signatures away from returning to Santos,” wrote O Globo. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported on it.

Neymar is currently still under contract with Al-Hilal and is valid until the end of June 2025. The 128-time Brazil international moved to the Saudi Arabian league in August 2023. After a cruciate ligament tear that he suffered in October 2023, he made two shorter appearances in his comeback in October and November last year before thigh problems stopped him. Coach Jorge Jesus recently retired him.

Even if Santos will no longer take part in continental competitions in 2025, Neymar believes that he can rediscover the joy of playing football at this club, explained “O Globo”. Accordingly, the contract with Al-Hilal should ultimately be terminated and Neymar should have the opportunity to work with Pele’s club FC Santos, which returned to the first league of the record world champion country in November 2024, until the 2026 World Cup.

Clubs from World Cup co-host country USA are also said to be interested in signing the Brazilian, who still stands for the highest transfer fee in football: in 2017 he moved from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros.