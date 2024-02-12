The Ukrainian Armed Forces transferred the 3rd assault brigade to the DPR to hold Avdeevka

One of the best brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is aimed at holding the city of Avdeevka on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). We are talking about the 3rd assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Forbes notes.

A reserve assault brigade was sent to hold Avdeevka

According to the publication, the unit has been in reserve in Kramatorsk since December last year. The Ukrainian Armed Forces decided to strengthen their position, despite the great risks.

It is clear that by choosing to stay and fight, Ukrainian troops are taking a huge risk. Forbes

How reported analysts from The New York Times, it will be difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold the defense of a city that is threatened with complete encirclement for a long time. According to experts, if there are no new supplies of shells for air defense systems, the garrison will only be able to hold out until March.

Photo: Sergey Averin / RIA Novosti

Earlier in February, Avdiivka was blocked

The actual blocking of Avdiivka became known on the evening of Sunday, February 11.

The road 300 meters from the Russian positions remained the only way to get into the city. Local sources reportedthat this place is under fire, so rescuers and volunteers from the White Angel and Phoenix organizations no longer enter Avdeevka.

This information confirmed and the speaker of the Ukrainian Defense Forces of the Tauride direction Dmitry Lykhovy.

The Russian army continues its advance in the Avdeevka area

Military observer Boris Rozhin told about the situation in Avdeevka on February 12.

Fighting continues in the area of ​​the motor depot, the Brevno restaurant and a number of other enemy strongholds near Industrialny Avenue. Our troops do not yet have stable control over them. The enemy is using reinforcements to hold there Boris Rozhinmilitary observer See also 'Orbeez Challenge', the TikTok challenge that turned deadly

According to the expert, the Russian Armed Forces continued their massive shelling of strong points in the city and on the outskirts with artillery and aviation, the advance in the private sector continues along the shore of the flooded quarry, and the supply lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually being rebuilt onto a dirt road from Orlovka, a village west of Avdeevka. As long as the enemy holds the villages of Severnoye and Tonenkoye near Orlovka, he will be able to transport cargo for the Avdeevka garrison, Rozhin notes.

Photo: Libkos/AP

In early February, the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny reported to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky about the difficult situation of the troops near Avdiivka. The situation in the city for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was compared with Artemovsk (the name adopted in Ukraine is Bakhmut), over which the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost control in May 2023, after about ten months of fighting.

Avdeevka, which is located 13 kilometers from Donetsk, is a large fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of the DPR. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of January that this is one of the most important areas in the special operation zone, where intense fighting is currently taking place.